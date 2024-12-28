The Miami Dolphins are fighting to keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive in Week 17, but things already aren't going their way, even though they don't play until Sunday. That's because the team received a potentially crushing injury update on star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of their contest.

Tagovailoa missed time earlier in the year after suffering yet another scary concussion, but he's returned and helped keep the Dolphins alive, even though their offense is not firing on all cylinders. However, he's been dealing with a hip injury as of late, and while he got through their Week 16 win over the San Francisco 49ers, he has been downgraded to doubtful for their upcoming matchup with the Cleveland Browns because of this ailment.

“Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tua Tagovailoa's injury could be final straw for Dolphins

Tagovailoa is still pushing to play for Miami with their season on the line, but it looks unlikely to happen now, with Tyler Huntley set to draw the start if the star passer can't play. Further evidence suggesting Tagovailoa would not play came out moments later when it was revealed the Dolphins elevated Skylar Thompson to their active roster to act as Huntley's backup.

“Dolphins have elevated 3rd string QB Skylar Thompson to active roster – a sign that Tua Tagovailoa won’t be available to play vs. Browns with his hip injury,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported.

The good news for the Dolphins is that they will be facing off against a similarly beat up Browns squad, so they should still have a shot to come out on top, regardless of who lines up under center for them. It's far from a sure thing that they will win with Tagovailoa on the sidelines, though, and assuming he does end up being unable to play, Huntley will be forced into a potentially huge game in Week 17 for Miami.