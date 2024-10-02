After entering the year with high expectations, the Miami Dolphins' season had seemingly begun to go off of the rails — and some are starting to criticize head coach Mike McDaniel for his offense.

The Dolphins opened the season with a come-from-behind 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but since then, Miami has lost three straight, including this past weekend to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. It hasn't just been that the team has lost, though, as the Dolphins' offense has fallen off of a cliff amid injuries to the team's quarterbacks.

First, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion in Miami's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. And then during the Dolphins' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks the following week, backup Skylar Thompson picked up a “painful” injury that kept him out of the Titans game, which third-stringer Tyler Huntley started.

While one could hardly blame McDaniel for the Dolphins underperforming with his top two quarterbacks injured, former NFL player and current commentator Domonique Foxworth hasn't been impressed with McDaniel's ability — or lack thereof — to adjust to the injuries, something San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel's old friend, has done very, very well.

“I think what's more concerning to me about him as a coach and this team going forward is he's not trying to do different things, and not trying to evolve this offense to fit the talent that he has,” Foxworth said. “And that is the most impressive thing, I think, about Kyle Shanahan, who is always the guy we point to to get the best out of players who may not be that talented. As much as we want to think of his system as one way, he's always kind of found new ways to adjust and add to his system based on the players that he has. Like Deebo [Samuel] in the backfield, that's relatively new. It's not something that he was doing a bunch of in the past. Splitting [Greg] Kittle out was something he did before, and all the short passing games to Christian McCaffrey. He's built on the players that he has. And you're not seeing that same type of innovation out of Mike McDaniel anymore.”

If McDaniel is able to do the same with the Dolphins and effectively adjust his offense to fit the strengths of Huntley, for example, the Miami coach would likely be the frontrunner for NFL Coach of the Year. He may not have to do that, though, considering Tagovailoa, despite many calling for him to retire after his most recent concussion, would be eligible to return later this month if he is cleared.

With Tagovailoa as the starter, McDaniel is 20-12 as the Dolphins' head coach. When anyone but Tagovailoa starts, McDaniel is 1-5.