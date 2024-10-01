The Miami Dolphins once again struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball in their 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, leaving many asking if Tua Tagovailoa will make a return at some point this season to try to get his team back on track, and Adam Schefter provided an optimistic update.

“And I think he's gonna be back, and I think that that's something that a lot of people at the time thought was challenging if not unlikely,” Adam Schefter said. “And the fact of the matter is he has been symptom-free. And he's felt better. And he's visited with neurologists, and to my knowledge, I don't think anybody's said to him, ‘you can't do this.' I don't think anybody's said that. And I think he wants to go do this. And when you're put on IR, you have to sit out four games. He's missed two. They have another game this Sunday, he'll miss that game. And then he'll miss one more. And really it's up to that team to keep it to try to keep its season afloat if they can until Tua can get back, but I think at this point in time, it'd be surprising if Tua didn't come back.”

It is good to hear that Tagovailoa is symptom-free, regardless of if he is going to get back on the field or not. He is eligible to return for the Dolphins' game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 27. Miami has two upcoming games against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Both of those games are winnable, but the Dolphins have to get something going on offense without Tagovailoa. Miami has a bye week after the upcoming Patriots game this week. Then, Tagovailoa is eligible to come off of IR against the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see if he eventually does come back then.

Can Dolphins keep season alive for when Tua Tagovailoa returns?

If the Dolphins are unable to get anything going on offense, they are in danger of falling to 1-5 on the season with Tagovailoa set to miss the next two games. If Miami can get even just one win in the next two, it would go a long way towards giving themselves a chance at a late-season run for a playoff spot.

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can get a win or two in the coming games, and if Tagovailoa ends up returning for that Oct. 27 game against the Cardinals.