Former NFL player calls out Deshaun Watson double standard after Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa injury

Many fans were outraged at the NFL after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion in Week 4. Tagovailoa was seemingly concussed during their previous game a few days ago. Despite the warning signs, though, league officials cleared the QB through the concussion protocol. After Tua’s injury, fans started to question whether it was a good idea.

After Tua Tagovailoa’s initial concussion, the NFLPA said that they would be launching an investigation on the Dolphins. The association reiterated this stance after his Week 4 exit. However, one former NFL player, All-Pro OL Mitchell Schwartz, slammed this statement, comparing it to the Deshaun Watson saga.

We’ll fight like hell to keep QBs who sexually assault women from getting suspended for too long but when one of the good guys has concussive symptoms, returns to the game, doesn’t enter concussion protocol, and is allowed to play 4 days later, “our investigation is ongoing.” https://t.co/2tvIyICxJz — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 30, 2022

And look, miss me with the “but the doctors said it was his back!” “Doctors OK’d him!” He banged his head on the ground, got up, grabbed his head and shook it side to side, then stumbled around and couldn’t walk. MAYBE, JUST MAYBE, put him in concussion protocol for the week?!? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 30, 2022

Schwartz is referencing the NFLPA’s strong stance on Deshaun Watson amid talks of his suspension. At the time, the association was pushing heavily for the Browns QB to avoid suspension. The former Chiefs All-Pro lineman called out the association for seemingly not moving with the same urgency for Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins QB suffered a nasty hit in Week 3.

Many fans were already uncomfortable with the idea of Tua Tagovailoa returning in the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Bills. It was clear from his reaction to the hit that he was concussed: the disorientation, the head shaking, and the stumble are all tell-tale signs of a concussion. Despite that, Tagovailoa somehow passed through concussion protocols, with Miami reporting his injury as a back issue.

Now, the NFL, the NFLPA, and the Dolphins organization is taking heat with regards to Tagovailoa’s injury. Thankfully, the quarterback seems to be fine, returning to his Miami home in good spirits while awaiting an MRI.