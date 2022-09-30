Most of the NFL world today is looking forward to hearing some good news about Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a scary injury that had fans worried about his life. Tua was stretchered out of the game and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Naturally, fans are waiting for any good update about the QB.

Well, thankfully, Tua Tagovailoa has reached his home safely and in good condition after his injury. The Dolphins announced that the QB will travel with the team back to Miami after being cleared by the hospital. This is great news, not just for his fans, but for football fans everywhere. (via Jeremy Fowler)

Tua Tagovailoa is now at his home in South Florida, was in 'good spirits' upon landing with the team, per source. MRI to come, possibly second opinion. Initial tests showed no structural damage. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2022

A concern by some fans about Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins’ announcement was the fact that he would be flying. There was a case of an NFL player suffering long-term effects after flying while having concussion symptoms. The fact that the doctors cleared Tua, though, means that they didn’t think that there would be any bad effects for flying on Tua.

Still, Tagovailoa’s health will continue to spark outrage amongst Dolphins fans, some lobbied against their own team. One of the biggest gripes of observers about this situation is the NFL and Miami’s handling of the QB’s injury. Many feel like after his scary hit in Week 3, Tua shouldn’t have played in that game, let alone in a game 4 days later.

Hopefully, we continue to get good updates on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion situation. Second Impact Syndrome is scary, and can be fatal to those afflicted by it.