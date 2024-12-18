Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is expected to return to Miami on Wednesday after spending three days in a Houston hospital, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported, citing head coach Mike McDaniel.

DuBose had been under medical care following a severe head injury sustained during the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. The injury occurred in the second half when DuBose attempted to make a catch and took a devastating hit to the head from Texans rookie Calen Bullock. The impact caused DuBose’s head to hit the turf forcefully, leaving him motionless on the field.

Medical staff immediately tended to DuBose, who appeared to be in a “fencing position,” a condition often associated with traumatic brain injuries. He remained on the ground for approximately 12 minutes as medical personnel stabilized him and placed him on a spine board with his extremities secured before transporting him to a Houston hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Dolphins adjust roster as Grant DuBose progresses in recovery

Reports following the incident indicated that DuBose had suffered a severe concussion. Despite the severity of the hit, a CAT scan revealed no additional complications, and DuBose was reportedly awake and alert. His time in the hospital has been focused on monitoring his recovery and ensuring his safe return to Miami.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins made roster adjustments in light of DuBose’s absence, signing wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the team. The move aims to bolster Miami’s receiving corps as the team navigates the remainder of the season without DuBose.

Placing Grant DuBose on injured reserve earlier this week officially ended his season. While his absence is a setback for the Dolphins, his return home marks a positive milestone in his recovery. Further updates on his condition are expected as he continues to focus on rehabilitation and long-term health.

The Dolphins, now 6-8, face a critical Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite their slim playoff hopes, the team remains focused on supporting DuBose while preparing for the remainder of the season.