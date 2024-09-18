In a move to safeguard his health, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve (IR), a decision that Miami's head coach Mike McDaniel described as “empowering” for the young QB.

This decision comes after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the Dolphins' recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, sparking concerns over his future given his history with head injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins

“The great thing about IR is for a month’s time there is no timeline… It’s very empowering for him to focus on recovering from injury,” McDaniel explained in comments reported by Cameron Wolfe on X, formerly Twitter.

The pause, or potential end in Tagovailoa’s season, is meant to provide him ample time to recover without the pressure of a swift return. This approach to player health—a priority intensely scrutinized in recent NFL discussions—reflects that.

Tagovailoa's placement on IR means he will miss at least the next four games, a significant period for the Dolphins. The team will now turn to Skylar Thompson to take the helm. This marks a cautious approach from the Dolphins, prioritizing his long-term health and player safety over the team's needs.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported the decision, noting the structured absence will give Tagovailoa the necessary time to recover fully before returning to the field. This approach is aligned with the NFL's intensified focus on concussion protocols and player safety, which has evolved significantly over the years in response to increased awareness about the long-term effects of head injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network further elaborated on the situation, emphasizing that “Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing, his health, they will be driving the process… My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

Thompson is set to start against the Seattle Seahawks, with newly acquired Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens providing additional backup. The depth is crucial as McDaniel pointed out, acknowledging the unpredictability of NFL play and the necessity of preparedness for all scenarios.

As the Dolphins proceed without their star quarterback, the team and their fans will be hopeful for a full recovery and eventual return of Tagovailoa to the roster. Meanwhile, the NFL community and fans around the world continue to watch closely, as the management of player injuries, particularly concussions, remains a critical and evolving issue within the league.