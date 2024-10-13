Following months of trash talk between the two athletes, it appears that Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles are actually going to put words into action and settle their debate with a foot race. The two speedsters will reportedly race each other in an event being organized by actor and America's Got Talent host Terry Crews.

Crews' company, Super Serious, is working on making the race a reality shortly, per Ad Age. The report claims that Crews received a verbal commitment to the race from Hill with Lyles putting pen to paper and signing an official contract.

A further report additionally claimed that the race was targeted by Duael Track as a part of a large-scale event that would feature multiple Olympic track runners racing other professional athletes. The event was coined “Super Serious on Sight” and would consist of a single-elimination tournament with one grand winner.

According to their website, Super Serious refers to themselves as a “creative company that exists for the sole purpose of entertaining.” The company was co-founded by Crews and his business partner, Matt O'Rourke.

Beyond the initial news of the event being worked on, no further information was released. Super Serious did not give a target date for the competition but would presumably need to wait until at least the end of the 2024 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles' beef

As he has ascended as one of the most popular track athletes of the current generation, Lyles has ruffled some feathers along the way. The Olympic gold medalist most notably was criticized for frowning upon Super Bowl champions and NBA Finals winners for calling themselves “world champions,” saying that the title was undeserved due to the league not being international.

Lyles' comments sparked backlash from NFL and NBA athletes, including Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins receiver clapped back at Lyles during the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying that he was not impressed by the 27-year-old's 100-yard dash time and challenged him to a race.

Despite Lyles being one of the fastest sprinters in the world, a potential race may not be as lopsided as some might predict. Hill — who goes by the nickname “Cheetah” — is widely recognized as one of the fastest players in NFL history. Hill reached an official peak of 22 miles per hour during the 2023 season.

On top of his decorated football career, the 30-year-old was a former track star in high school and college at Oklahoma State. Hill won gold at the 2012 World Junior Championships and briefly returned to the sport in 2023, winning the 60-meter sprint at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships.