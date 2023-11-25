Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips had a positive message after suffering what looked to be a torn Achilles vs Jets.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips had nothing but injury problems during his days at UCLA. Once he stepped into the NFL though, he's managed to stay healthy. That all changed on Black Friday however when the pass-rusher appeared to tear his Achilles in the fourth quarter, although tests haven't confirmed that quite yet.

Following the devastating injury, Phillips hopped on social media and preached positivity around this latest setback:

“Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God’s plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I’ll be back stronger than ever 💪🏽 Fins up 🐬🙏🏾”

More likely than not, Phillips will miss the rest of the season. Several NFL doctors on X were almost certain it was a torn Achilles:

Unfortunately you can see the ripple in Jaelan Phillips calf Torn Achilles is likely pic.twitter.com/yvUHYrRJmO — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 24, 2023

Jaelan Phillips was in the midst of a solid campaign. He's collected 5.5 sacks and 29 total tackles. The former Bruins standout also had a sack in the win over the New York Jets before exiting early.

The most controversial part of this injury is where it happened: the turf at MetLife Stadium. The same place Aaron Rodgers also tore his Achilles in Week 1. Dolphins cornerback Jevon Holland suffered a knee injury in Week 12 on the artificial surface too and called the turf “trash” after the game.

Phillips isn't the first player to get hurt on turf and he certainly won't be the last. The NFL needs to make a major change in order to protect its players. It's enough.

Best of luck to Jaelan Phillips in rehab. He's certainly heading in with the right mindset.