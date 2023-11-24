Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles injury vs Jets that could be season-ending.

The Miami Dolphins cruised to victory against the New York Jets on Black Friday, winning 34-13. But, it didn't come without a concerning injury on the defensive side of the ball. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, a bad sign that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Dolphins’ LB Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles injury.”

Phillips was ultimately carted off after going down and looked visibly upset. Here's a look at the injury, which appears to be likely a torn Achilles. Brutal:

Unfortunately you can see the ripple in Jaelan Phillips calf Torn Achilles is likely pic.twitter.com/yvUHYrRJmO — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 24, 2023

And guess what? It happened on the turf at MetLife Stadium, the same venue where Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. The criticism of artificial turf surfaces continues.

It's been a whirlwind of a career for the Dolphins linebacker. While he's managed to stay healthy in the NFL since coming into the league in 2021, he dealt with numerous injury problems in college at UCLA.

Phillips had a sack and four tackles on Friday before the injury. He was in the midst of a fantastic year, registering 5.5 sacks and 29 total tackles. Needless to say, Phillips is an important piece of this Miami pass rush.

On a more positive note, the Dolphins are now 8-3 and sit atop the AFC East. If Phillips does indeed miss the rest of the year, they will need others to step up. Miami is back in action next Sunday against the Washington Commanders. We'll continue to update Phillips' status moving forward.