Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes will be loosely tethered together throughout the remainder of their careers, in large part because in 2022, Hill made the surprising decision to leave Mahomes behind as a free agent in order to play for the Miami Dolphins. This year, the pseudo rivalry between former teammates saw it's latest chapter written when Hill overtook Mahomes on the fourteenth annual NFL Top 100 list. The timing of Mahomes' slip in the poll, from 1st in 2023 to 4th in 2024, is curious, considering Kansas City's Super Bowl win last February. With that said, the former Chief certainly has the qualifications to top a list of such magnitude. It's not an overly complex case to make.

The problem is, when given the floor to make the case why he deserved to top the NFL Top 100 list, Hill didn't seem to have those talking points ready to go. In fact, for the title of this article to say that Hill “breaks down” why he's better than Patrick Mahomes is actually a colossal misnomer, because Hill provided very little defense of himself and his place atop the NFL's Top 100 list. Instead, Hill seemed focused on reminding Kay Adams and viewers of the Up & Adams Show how short he was.

“Are you a better player than Patrick Mahomes?” Adams asked Hill.

“Yeah for sure, I’m him,” Hill responded, prompting Adams to ask what the argument for Hill over Mahomes is.

“My argument is you gotta look at it like this, Pat is great, he’s great obviously for his team, you feel me? They won two, back to back Super Bowls, they did their thing, right? You look at me, two back to back 1700 (yards), Pro Bowl, All-Pro, this, that, consistency, all that man, you feel me? I’m doing this at 5’8, 5’9. I’m going to call myself shorter now, 5’7, about 190, come on man. A lot of people said I couldn’t be a receiver and I’m out here doing this. I’m giving all the short kings out there hope, all the short kings across the world hope.”

Tyreek Hill could've easily touted his historic 2023 season, and mentioned how it came on the heels of a 2022 season in which he was 95 percent as impactful as he was in 2023. Hill could've noted that had it not been for late-season injuries, he could've ended up becoming the NFL's first 2,000 yard receiver. He could've pointed to the fact that Patrick Mahomes had arguably the worst statistical season of his career in 2023, and that it was the Chris Jones-led defense that carried Kansas City throughout large chunks of the season. But sure, the short kings angle works too, I guess.

Tyreek Hill looks to lead Dolphins to Chiefs territory

Now one of the highest paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL and voted as the league's best player by his peers, Tyreek Hill is setting his sights on doing whatever it takes to help the Dolphins make the leap from regular season powerhouse to legitimate postseason contender. Each of the last two seasons, the Dolphins have petered out by the end of the year, bowing out of the Playoffs in the Wild Card Round, last year in a matchup with the Chiefs in frigid Kansas City.

As he enters his third season with the Dolphins, Hill no longer plans to settle for minimal postseason success in exchange for the pursuit of a record-setting regular season, especially considering how the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls since Hill left KC. But make no mistake about it, whether he's in Miami or Kansas City, a Super Bowl champion or a 2,000 yard record setter, Tyreek Hill remains confident in his standing around the league.

“I’m Big Cheetah,” Hill told Kay Adams, “I’m number one in the NFL, and there’s nothing else you can do about it.”