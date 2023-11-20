Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated return next month just hit a major snag. Some NFL pundits agree it's doubtful Jets team physicians will clear the New York Jets signal caller anytime soon.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly will return to Jets practice on December 2 and return for their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders three weeks later.

However, that possibility seems to be a stretch at this point. League sources haven't given any heads-up on team physicians clearing Aaron Rodgers' return, per CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

For his part, NFL Network's Rich Eisen thinks it's preposterous for medical experts to clear Aaron Rodgers just three months after tearing his Achilles.

“Any doctors that would medically clear a 39-year old just 3 months removed from achilles tendon surgery behind this Jets protection might get their license revoked,” Eisen tweeted on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers took everyone by surprise when he told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark in Week 10 he planned to take the field in mid-December. Just when everybody thought Rodgers was out of commission for the entire year, he dropped a bombshell on national television.

Rodgers' jaw-dropping announcement comes just one week after television cameras zoomed in on him throwing warmup passes on the sidelines. He warmed up prior to kickoff of the Jets' Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Regrettably, Aaron Rodgers' much-anticipated comeback might take a backseat because of medical clearance issues.

The Jets have now lost three games in a row after three-game winning streak. If Gang Green continues to implode, they are in danger of missing the postseason for the 13th consecutive year.