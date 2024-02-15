Weaver was previously the assistant head coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had his first press conference with the media as he previously was the assistant head coach to John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. One of the topics he touched on was star defensive back Jalen Ramsey who he called the “ultimate chess piece” according to Daniel Oyefusi of The Miami Herald.

“I think he is your ultimate chess piece,” Weaver said. “So to have him sit outside and be a field corner or boundary corner or something like that, I think is a detriment. We’ve got to find ways to move him around where he can be most impactful.”

Weaver talks about the potential scheme of the new Dolphins defense

Weaver replaces the spot left by former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio who only spent one season with the franchise as both parties mutually agreed to part ways. Fangio will be taking the same role, but with the Philadelphia Eagles as it would be a homecoming since he is from Pennsylvania.

During the press conference, Weaver gave more insight into potentially what the new Dolphins defense will look like. He compared it to his time with the Ravens, saying that the scheme used was “extremely multiple and flexible.”

“I think the scheme that we used in Baltimore is extremely multiple and flexible,” Weaver said via The Miami Herald. “And the foundation of what we’re going to do here will be from that. But the beauty in that is a lot of the things that they’ve already done here, that they’ve had success in, we were very similar there.”

The Dolphins defense suffered a ton of injuries down the stretch like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and others. They are hoping for better luck next season where Miami will have a ton of expectations on both sides of the ball after finishing 11-6 this past season.