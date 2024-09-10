Tyreek Hill's arrest before the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars clash caused a lot of buzz. Despite Coach Mike McDaniels' win over the Trevor Lawrence-led squad, it was all the fans could talk and speculate about. Now, it looks like the situation has gotten some clarity after statements were released by all parties and body cam footage was made available to the general public. Understandably, a lot of people were and this included the wideout's teammate, Jalen Ramsey.

“FIRE EM IMMEDIATELY! Mfs like them can’t have no type of power, they gotta go!” Jalen Ramsey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyreek Hill also called for a change and a lot of Dolphins fans alongside other avid spectators of the league started to rally behind him. On the other hand, his legal team was very appalled at the situation. Their statement after the night of the Dolphins' clash with the Jaguars made it very evident that they were livid.

“We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking. Mr. Hill’s legal team is exploring all legal remedies that may be available to Mr. Hill as we believe that the officers’ actions on Sept. 8, 2024, were excessive,” Hill's lawyer declared.

How were the Dolphins in their Week 1 clash against the Jaguars?

Despite all the attention being drawn to Tyreek Hill's arrest, the game was still a fair nail-biter. Mike McDaniel's Dolphins just narrowly escaped the Jaguars with a 20-17 scoreline. It was Hill who also became Tua Tagovailoa's top weapon which netted the wideout some big numbers.

Hill contributed 130 of the Dolphins' 400 passing yards. The most impressive part was that he only needed seven receptions to make that type of magic happen. Furthermore, Jalen Ramsey was also productive for Mike McDonald's defense. He recorded three assisted tackles with all the hopes to improve his numbers when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of their schedule.