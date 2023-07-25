Jalen Ramsey was one of the higher profile signings of the summer made by the Miami Dolphins. The new Dolphins cornerback is now reacting to another potentially massive signing in running back Dalvin Cook, reports Dolphins beat reporter David Furones.

“Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on possibility of Dalvin Cook joining Miami: ‘I always want to play on the same team as any of my friends or any elite player, but that's none of my business.'”

Jalen Ramsey is of course referring to the fact that he and Dalvin Cook both played college football with the Florida State Seminoles. In turn, there is no doubt that the two are friends off of the gridiron, although Ramsey is making it clear that he stays out of contract business.

The Dalvin Cook to the Dolphins rumors have been floating all NFL offseason ever since he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. At 27-years-old, Cook definitely has good football still left to give the game and the Dolphins would be wise to continue doing their due diligence in potentially signing him.

If the Dolphins were to sign Cook, he would be joining an already potent offense. Alongside Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in the backfield, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle outside, Cook would come in and give Tua Tagovailoa another lethal weapon at his disposal.

For now, the NFL offseason will continue on with Cook still unsigned. If it were up to Jalen Ramsey, then Dalvin Cook would most likely already be a member of the Dolphins.