The Miami Dolphins have some big hopes for the 2023 campaign, but they suffered a massive blow just days into training camp when Jalen Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury that required surgery. Ramsey opted to get a more extensive procedure that would benefit him in the long-term, but will hold him out until around December, which is a huge loss for Miami.

Ramsey was gearing up for his first season for the Dolphins after getting traded there from the Los Angeles Rams, but has quickly had to pivot towards focusing on his rehab. This obviously isn't going to be easy for Ramsey, but he dropped a pair of inspirational messages on Twitter outlining how he plans to “attack” his rehab in an effort to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Day 2… not feeling great but about to attack this day! God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2023

Finding out quick through this new journey, some days are jus simply easier than others & some are harder than others…

Wish I could practice out there wit the guys for the fans today 😔 Jus gotta keep goin tho! No excuses, no soft shit! Jus WORK! Let’s go! I’m up 2 on rehab — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 30, 2023

Jalen Ramsey has played in at least 12 games in each of the first seven seasons of his career, so missing such an extended period of time is going to be new for him. However, it doesn't sound like Ramsey is going to sulk and complain about his injury; he's going to work hard when it comes to rehabbing his injury so that he can get back out on the field and help his teammates win games.

With Ramsey out, Xavien Howard and Eli Apple, who was signed shortly after Ramsey's injury, are going to have to step up and hold down the fort for the time being. But if all goes well, Ramsey should be back on the field towards the end of the regular season, and he could play a big role in helping Miami with their playoff push.