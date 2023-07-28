It's hard to take any sort of positive look at Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey injuring his knee in training camp practice, and then opting for a surgery that will keep him off the field for an extended period. However, the one semblance of a silver lining is that the surgery should benefit him in the long run.

As reported on Friday, Ramsey was able to “undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December. While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career,” per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Though Ramsey was able to get surgery right away, the timeline for Ramsey's return to the field is longer than initially expected. However, if the surgery helps him as expected, Ramsey should be able to play more seasons in the future which should encourage Dolphins fans.

The injury is a big blow to the Dolphins secondary, which acquired Ramsey in a trade earlier this offseason after ranking just 27th in pass defense last season. Thankfully Ramsey should be back in December, right in time for the thick of the playoff race in December. The Dolphins will be glad to have Ramsey back during that end of season stretch, when they have matchups against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the Josh Allen-led Bills, Lamar Jackson, and the Dallas Cowboys.

While Jalen Ramsey is recovering, the Dolphins will have 2022 undrafted CB Kader Kohou and 2023 second round pick Cam Smith in contention to fill in for Ramsey opposite of Xavien Howard.