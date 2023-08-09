Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. He suffered a scary hit to the mid-section that sent him off with two separate trainers, reports CBS Sports' Dave Richard.

“At Dolphins—Falcons joint practice, Jaylen Waddle just took a shot to his ribs and was slow to get up. Walked off, trainers looking at him. Heading to the locker room with two trainers.”

This is unfortunate news for Dolphins fans who expect another big season for Jaylen Waddle. He was a massive part of their offense last year and was definitely a favorite target for Tua Tagovailoa.

While the Dolphins and Falcons joint practice will continue, there is no doubt that the focus around the Miami organization will now be on the status of Waddle. If the injury is serious, all of the sudden the pressure will start to build on the rest of the offense, especially Tagovailoa.

Waddle is coming off of a season where he and Tyreek Hill formed the most electrifying wide receiver duo in the NFL. Both were better when Tua was healthy and playing, but it was clear that they made whoever was behind center a much better quarterback. Going into his third season, Waddle expects to make a massive leap, and an injury would be a tough setback to swallow.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding Jaylen Waddle and a potential injury at Dolphins training camp. The hope is that he just got a little banged up and that he will be back on the gridiron in no time.