The Miami Dolphins are red-hot right now. They have started the 2023 NFL season 3-0 and are coming off a mind-boggling 70-20 win in Week 3. They have played really well so far, and we're excited to see how they'll play in Week 4. This monumental win showcased the team's potential and provided a glimpse of what they can accomplish this season. As the Dolphins prepare to face the Bills, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Miami.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off an impressive victory in Week 3, where they defeated the Denver Broncos in a scintillating offensive display. This dominant performance showcased the team's potential and set the stage for their upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Miami Dolphins Defeat the Denver Broncos in Week 3

The Dolphins showcased their offensive firepower and defensive prowess as they dismantled the Broncos by 50 points in Week 3. This win not only highlighted the team's potential but also served as a statement to the rest of the league. The Dolphins' success can be attributed to their offseason acquisitions, such as offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and the drafting of cornerback Cam Smith and running back De'Von Achane. These additions, along with the re-signing of Raheem Mostert, have helped boost the team's talent and contribute to their early-season success.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins as they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

1. Tua Tagovailoa's Dominates

In the upcoming Week 4 clash against the Bills, all eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa, the star quarterback of the Dolphins. Tagovailoa's recent performance was nothing short of spectacular. He completed 23 out of 26 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Dolphins' astonishing landslide victory over the Broncos. He showcased his incredible skills by delivering a no-look four-yard shovel scoring pass and two other touchdown strikes. One of those went to Tyreek Hill for a 54-yard gain in the first quarter. Tagovailoa's impressive first-half performance saw him go a perfect 16-for-16 through the air. With Tagovailoa's mastery of head coach Mike McDaniel's creative offensive system, the Dolphins look poised for success in this marquee Week 4 road matchup. We have Tua going for 250+ yards and a couple more touchdowns.

2. Raheem Mostert's Plays Pivotal Role

Another key player to watch is Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. In the previous game against the Broncos, Mostert rushed 13 times for 82 yards, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He also showcased his versatility by securing all seven targets for 60 receiving yards and another touchdown. Despite rookie backup De'Von Achane's impressive performance, where he exceeded 200 rushing yards and scored four times, Mostert is expected to maintain his role as the lead back in the upcoming Week 4 divisional showdown against the Bills. Mostert should have 80+ rushing yards again here.

3. Tyreek Hill's Explodes Anew

Dynamic Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is set to play a crucial role for the Dolphins in their Week 4 matchup. Hill had a standout performance in the previous game against the Broncos, securing nine of 11 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. With Jaylen Waddle sidelined due to a concussion, Hill took center stage as the leader in receptions, receiving yards, and targets. His explosive 54-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter demonstrated his game-changing abilities. Heading into Week 4, Hill boasts an impressive season record of 25 receptions, 412 yards, and four touchdowns on 35 targets. Hill will put up more big numbers with 130+ total yards.

4. Dolphins Win

As the Dolphins prepare to face the Bills in Week 4, this highly anticipated showdown promises to be a high-scoring affair. We expect the total points to reach 60. We also would not be shocked if this plays out as the highest-scoring game in Week 4. The Dolphins, fresh off a remarkable 70-point performance in Week 3, have a 3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Bills stand right behind them in the division at 2-1. Moreover, the Dolphins have a strong track record dating back to the previous season. This sets the stage for an exciting and closely contested matchup. When the smoke clears, though, we have the Dolphins winning their fourth in a row.

Looking Ahead

As the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, several bold predictions could shape the outcome of the game. Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill will continue to play very well. In fact, we have them continuing to post very big numbers this coming week. Yes, that's true even against a team like the Bills. As such, the Dolphins have the potential to continue their hot streak.