There is an update regarding the status of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who has not been participating in the past couple practices of training camp including Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would provide the relatively good news ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

The injury has not been disclosed by the team or McDaniel himself as the receiver looks to have a great year in Waddle's fourth season in the NFL. However, McDaniel would say that it is “minor” which would lead anyone to believe that it will not impact his status for the start of the regular season according to David Furones of The Sun Sentinel.

“Minor stuff,” McDaniel said Wednesday about Waddle to the media after the Dolphins completed the second day of joint practices with the Falcons.

McDaniel calls Dolphins star in Waddle a “tough” player

Last season, the 25-year old wide receiver caught 72 catches to go along with 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games as he is the second Dolphins explosive option to Tyreek Hill. Waddle has dealt with injuries throughout his career and even in college with the University of Alabama, recently as towards the end of last season where he dealt with a high ankle injury.

Still, Waddle has performed at a high level ever since he stepped into the league as he has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every season leading to a three-year contract extension worth $84.75 million as he has two years left on his rookie contract. McDaniel sung the praises of Waddle Wednesday when asked about the injury saying he is “tough.”

“He’s one of the toughest wide receivers that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” McDaniel said. “However, when you’re trying to make sure you get the season off on the right foot and you best facilitate the right scenario for health, you take measures and you learn new things.”

Dolphins in joint practice with Falcons ahead of preseason opener

Waddle has been time and time again one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite targets in the explosive Dolphins offense, which the rapport goes back to their days with the Crimson Tide. He will look to continue that momentum to this upcoming season, but first, Miami has the preseason which McDaniel compliments the team for how they attacked the joint practices with Atlanta.

“Overall, I liked our standard with which we attacked practice,” McDaniel said via The Sun Sentinel. “On defense, I saw a spirit that I was very confident in but you don’t know until you face another squad…The connectivity from Anthony Weaver on down through coaching staff and the players, emerged one common goal.”

“Offensively, on the field, I was looking at things very positive,” McDaniel continued. “And as I looked at the tape, I was pumped about the things I was really looking for as tangible things we’ve been emphasizing since April.”

At any rate, Waddle and the Dolphins are looking to improve after a relatively successful season where they went 11-6 which put them second in the AFC East as they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild card round of the NFL Playoffs. Miami opens up the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.