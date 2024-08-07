It has long been said by numerous people within the football world about the questions involving Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his ability or inability to throw the deep pass. However, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill put that conversation to bed Tuesday when speaking to the media regarding a play during practice.

Tuesday was the start of the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in the lead up to Friday's preseason opener where there was a play where Tagovailoa hit Hill on a 50-yard touchdown pass according to Dave Furones of The Sun Sentinel. When the 30-year old receiver was asked about the play, he would mention Tagovailoa's throw, saying that “people can no longer say that he can't throw the ball deep.”

“It was beautiful, man,” Hill said via the team's transcripts. “We’ve been trying to hit that all camp against our defense, and unfortunately our defense has been doing a great job of not giving us the correct look. We came out here today, we got the look that we wanted and obviously we executed the play, and Tua threw a – I don’t know what y’all call that. People can no longer say that he can’t throw the ball deep, man, because that right there alone shows his improvement from when I first got here to now. That’s crazy, that’s light years, man. That’s dope, man.”

It wouldn't be the only time that Tagovailoa hit Hill on a deep pass as he even showed by the Dolphins' X, formerly Twitter, page which had fans buzzing.

Hill talks more responsibility on Dolphins contracts, including Tagovailoa

Both Hill and Tagovailoa have received changes to their contract structure with the receiver getting a $90 million contract restructure while the signal-caller got a $212.4 million extension. Hill would say that it's surreal for both to receive those types of deals, but saying the responsibility doesn't change.

“It’s a lot man. But at the end of the day, to all of us, the money doesn’t matter,” Hill said. “We already had responsibility on our shoulders. We’ve been feeling like this. We’ve got too competitive of a team and too great of guys on this team to not win games and we all know that man. At the end of the day, we all know the money is going to come.”

“What we are focused on right now is winning game because we got a great group of guys, tremendous leaders on both sides of the ball and you see it each and every day, man. It’s fun to be a part of. The energy out at practice is great. You hear guys chirping back and forth – it’s fun. That’s what makes football fun, when brothers are able to chirp in between the lines and then go into the locker room and have a genuine conversation like men. I’m absolutely loving it.”

At any rate, both players are looking to build off of their respective seasons with Hill and Tagovailoa leading the league in their respective yards categories as Miami had a 11-6 record which put them second in the AFC East. They will open up the upcoming season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.