Quarterbacks are cautioned to slide rather than absorb a big hit, but competitive instincts can often override practicality. This dilemma can be especially harmful to someone with a concerning medical history like Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins star quarterback suffered the third official concussion of his NFL career in Thursday's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, immediately eliciting concerned reactions throughout the industry. Thankfully, he has full use of his extremities and is in good spirits.

As Tagovailoa waits for more information about his condition, widespread discussions are taking place regarding his long-term health and safety. He briefly discussed retirement after concussions shortened his 2022-23 campaign, and the topic will surely be pondered by the public following this latest incident. Though, there are people who are still wondering why the injury occurred in the first place.

With the Dolphins trailing 31-10 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-4, Tagovailoa ran for the first down. He cleared the mark to gain but still opted not to slide, which resulted in his head frighteningly colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He slowly walked off the field and headed into the locker room, where he would remain for the rest of the game.

One football fan posed a question to future Hall of Fame defensive lineman JJ Watt– “Why wouldn't he slide? He had the first down easy.” The three-time Defensive Player of the Year quickly offered an explanation.

JJ Watt gives fans a different perspective

“It’s very difficult to know exactly where the first down is when you’re in the middle of the field and scrambling,” Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter. “There is no yellow line on the field like on TV. It was 4th down, he was trying to make sure he secured that first down for his team. Very unfortunate outcome.”

With adrenaline flowing and the team firmly in desperation mode in their own stadium, misjudging the first-down line by two yards is perhaps understandable. But considering he has endured multiple concussions and taken measures to prevent head injuries, one might assume that Tua Tagovailoa would have a heightened sense of awareness in such a situation.

While it is definitely a lot to ask in the heat of the moment, risk management needs to be the top priority for this young athlete if he continues to play professional football. Many players around the NFL are bound to be at least somewhat affected by Thursday's health scare.

Thoughts and prayers are with Tagovailoa and his family as they prepare for the next step of this process.