Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has probably heard plenty of unsolicited advice on how to properly deal with the three concussions he suffered during the 2022 season. Former NFL star Michael Vick suggested putting on 15 pounds to better deal with the hits. Others have suggested that the 25-year-old Alabama star should retire for his long-term health.

But Tagovailoa has developed a plan to deal with the inevitable hits that are going to come his way this upcoming season: he's learning how to fall.

Tagovailoa has been studying and practicing jiu-jitsu leading up to the 2023 NFL season with martial arts expert Ricardo Liborio, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“Tagovailoa wanted to turn devastating falls into more routine falls,” Keefer wrote. “If he could retrain his body to respond differently in those critical moments, he’d at least have a chance.”

“In my opinion, 100 percent, this can save his career,” Liborio told The Athletic.

Tagovailoa's training this offseason wasn't limited to jiu-jitsu, but the Dolphins have embraced it and have utilized many of the methods for the whole quarterback room. Tagovailoa has taken multiple new measures to help avoid concussions in 2023, according to Keefer.

“On top of the weekly jiu-jitsu classes, he altered his lifting routine, working to add strength to his neck and core,” Keefer wrote. “He put on some weight. And this fall, he’ll wear a different helmet.”

Tua Tagovailoa suffered three concussions over the course of the 2022 season, causing him to miss four regular season games in addition to Miami's 34-31 playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Tagovailoa came out hot last season before the injuries took place, most notably lighting up the Baltimore Ravens for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns in Week 2. With nearly all the same personnel back in the fold, the offensive outlook for the Dolphins is looking bright for the 2023 NFL season, so long as Tua Tagovailoa can stay on the field and avoid any further concussions.

With an offseason full of jiu-jitsu and injury-prevention training behind him, the Dolphins are hoping they can keep their star quarterback healthy and protected for the long haul.