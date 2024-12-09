The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive, and eliminated the New York Jets from contention, thanks to wide receiver Malik Washington's redemption game in their Week 14 win. Early in their loss to the Packers in Week 13, Washington muffed a punt that resulted in a touchdown, and it all went downhill for the Dolphins from there. However, Washington made a key 45-yard kick return with less than a minute remaining in the game, putting the Dolphins in position for kicker Jason Sanders to make the field goal to send the game to overtime.

“I was hoping they would put it in play,” the receiver said, via Dolphins reporter Joe Schad on X, formerly Twitter. “I wanted to call my shot on that one. My guys blocked for me. All week they told me we'd get one. I had to flush last week. I had to be better this week.”

Week 14: Dolphins def. Jets

After the win, Malik Washington also had more to add about his role in the Dolphins' victory over the Jets.

“It's one of those moments where you make a split-decision and you just take it and see what happens next,” the wideout added, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald. “If you're expecting everyone to play a perfect game, you're going to always be disappointed. And I think you've got to learn from that, you've got to move on, [you have] to be better the next week.”

Additionally, Washington's teammates were no less proud of the receiver's performance.

For instance, fellow receiver Tyreek Hill said, “He got the team going. He got the crowd into it. The way he bounced back, I knew he was going to do that during the whole entire week because he's been so locked in. Malik is that kind of player. For him to do that, I'm happy for him, and it was great, man.”

Earlier, Hill's cryptic post hinted at retirement, but evidently the team shook it off and played hard for their season.

Meanwhile, another receiver Jaylen Waddle said, “The good thing about [Washington] is that he's young but extremely confident in himself. That just shows you the kind of player he is and the trust he got in his ability. I'm happy for him. That was big though. We really needed it.”

Finally, coach Mike McDaniel, in hot water for the Dolphins' struggles, added, “Last week did not define Malik Washington. Absolutely critical return.”

The Dolphins faced a 23-15 deficit at the end of the third quarter, but Washington's heroics sent the game to overtime, where Tua Tagovailoa went 6-7 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Tua finished with 331 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Rodgers hit the 300-yard mark for the first time since 2021, with 339 passing yards.