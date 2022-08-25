Thursday morning should’ve been a productive day for the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams’ joint practice was supposed to continue today. It’s a common practice among teams, as they try to prepare for the regular season. Unfortunately, their bonding session was cut short early in the morning.

As the morning rolled around, it was announced that the Dolphins have canceled their joint practice with the Eagles. Philly would continue practicing in the Miami facility, but the ‘Phins are instead opting for a virtual meeting. The initial reason, according to a press release, was “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness.” (via Jeff McLane)

Dolphins just sent a release that practice is canceled “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness." https://t.co/6nO2zVj0O3 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 25, 2022

The cryptic nature of the cancellation had some fans speculating about the worst possible outcome. There were even some people saying that it could be a potential case of monkeypox. After a few minutes, though, the “non-COVID illness was revealed”: a stomach bug that had Dolphins players vomiting overnight. (via Mike Garafolo)

The #Dolphins, who canceled their joint practice with the #Eagles today, are dealing with a stomach bug, sources say. Bunch of players sick, vomiting overnight. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2022

The Dolphins have one of the more intriguing rosters in the league, to say the least. Their offense is filled to the brim with talent, especially at the wide receiver position. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill have a case to be one of the most dangerous WR duos in the league. They also have a defense filled with underrated playmakers. The big question, though, is at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa calling the plays.

For now, though, most of the Dolphins’ roster will focus on recovering from the stomach bug that has plagued them. We’ll keep you updated on any developments surrounding this story.