Tua Tagovailoa drops truth bomb on how ‘everything’ is different in Miami

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have high expectations heading into the 2022 regular season.

The hiring of head coach Mike McDaniel is just one of many big moves that the Dolphins front office made during the offseason. They also gave All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard an extension, signed three-time pro bowler left tackle Teron Armstead, and traded for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

This Dolphins team should be competitive and have clear Super Bowl aspirations.

Tua Tagovailoa recently spoke about how “everything” is different within this Dolphins organization this year.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, Tagovailoa spoke in depth about the changes within this unit.

Tagovailoa specifically spoke about the offense. They are now led by one of the game’s best offensive minds in head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa stated, “The offense is different. The confidence that the guys have coming out to practice is different. The confidence that the guys have coming into the building is different. The way we do things around the building is different. Just everything. I can’t necessarily point to one thing.”

Surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with strong weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and a new gameplan built around him is what could be leading him to say everything is different.

Tagovailoa went on to say, “It’s obviously our head coach, who is probably one of the most optimistic people I’ve ever been around,” Clearly, the players are in clear support of McDaniel as he heads into his first year as a head coach.

The 2022 season could be a true make-or-break year for Tagovailoa. He has been scrutinized in the past, but now he has everything he needs to succeed. This could be the season that he proves he is this team’s franchise quarterback.