Published November 13, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins finally seemed set to get some stability in their quarterback room with the return of Tua Tagovailoa from a concussion. And while Tagovailoa is healthy for the Dolphins Week 10 contest against the Cleveland Browns, it looks like Miami will be without their top backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater himself has dealt with a concussion this season, but also was able to make a return from it like Tagovailoa. However, Bridgewater has been dealing with a chronic knee issue for quite some time, and it has flared up ahead of Week 10. As a result, the Dolphins are playing it safe with Bridgewater, and he won’t be suiting up as Tagovailoa’s backup for their upcoming contest.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will be down today, source said. A chronic knee issue had a flare up this week and the team wanted to be smart about it.”

Bridgewater has dealt with several serious injuries throughout his career, and they still affect him to this day. There’s a decent chance that Bridgewater won’t be needed in the Dolphins game against the Browns in Week 10, but if Tagovailoa ends up getting forced out of the game, Miami could find themselves in some trouble.

With Bridgewater out, that will force Skylar Thompson into the immediate backup position for the Dolphins. Thompson isn’t the quarterback that Bridgewater is, but he’s been used before this season, and managed to hold his own when he found his way onto the field. Ultimately, the Dolphins will be hoping that this isn’t an issue for them, and will be looking for Tagovailoa to play every snap he can.