The Miami Dolphins visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last preseason game. It is time to continue our NFL Preseason odds series with a Dolphins-Jaguars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Dolphins come in off a 28-3 win over the Houston Texans. For the second straight game, the running game looked solid for the Dolphins. Four backs had over 4.0 yards per carry while going for over 25 yards. Salvon Ahmed led the way with 99 yards. This should potentially put to bed the rumors of the Dolphins trading for Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, Skylar Thompson looked solid as well. He threw for 157 yards in the game with three touchdown passes. The defense limited the Texans heavily as well. They scored just three points and had just 186 yards of offense in the game.

The Jaguars enter the game 2-0 in the preseason. They took care of the Lions 25-7 last time out. The offense looked great in the game with CJ Bethard throwing for 138 yards and Nathan Rourke going for 121 yards. Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby ran well, with over 5.4 yards per carry, as D'Ernet Johnson scored twice in the game. The defense was solid too. They held the Lions to just 1-12 on third downs while holding them to just 131 yards of offense.

Here are the Dolphins-Jaguars Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Dolphins-Jaguars Odds

Miami Dolphins: +6.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars

TV: CBS4 (Miami), CBS47 (Jacksonville)

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins will most likely ride Skylar Thompson this game at quarterback. Mike White was brought in to challenge him for the backup job but has not looked as good. Thomspon has completed over 65 percent of his passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, White is just below 65 percent in completions, while only throwing for 85 yards and an interception. With another solid performance, Thompson could secure the backup gig, while White could be finding his way to a practice squad.

There is also the running back situation. Raheem Mostert seems to be the one in line for the starting job in Miami. he has just six carries for 30 yards and a score in the preseason. Behind him is Jeff Wilson, who has not seen preseason action. After that is the combination of Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed, De'Von Achance, and Myles Gaskins. Ahmed has been the best of the bunch, running for 99 yards on just 12 carries. Still, Chris Brooks has looked good, going for 71 yards on 16 attempts. Mysels Gaskin may get a bigger workload in this game to show he should not be the odd many ouch, as he has just seven carries. There has also been a lot of praise for De'Von Achane, but he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

Still, Achane has four receptions for 41 yards so far. The running backs have been getting the job done out of the backfield in the receiving game. Ahmen has 38 yards and a score, while Brooks has 29 yards and a score. There is also Cedrick Wilson, who has three receptions for 48 yards to lead the team.

There will also be a focus on the defense again. They have given up just 22 points in the two games so far, with just three last time out. They have been good at getting pressure on the quarterback and creating turnovers. Both are things that need to continue in this game if they are going to come away with a win.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars have also been solid on defense in the preseason. They did great in the last game giving up just eight points. Still, the first time out they gave up 23 points to the Cowboys. If they can play as they did against the Lions, they will be able to stifle this Miami offense and get themselves a win.

At Quarterback it will most likely be Nathan Rourke. The rookie has outplayed CJ Bethard in the competition to back up Trevor Lawrence. He has completed over 65 percent of his passes, with 274 yards and a score so far in the preseason. He also has scored on the ground and has 34 rushing yards. Bethan does have a touchdown on the ground as well, but just three yards rushing. Meanwhile, he is completing under 55 percent of his passes and had a throwing touchdown with an interception.

Tank Bigsby is looking like a steal of a pick in the third round. He has 22 carries so far this preseason, for 122 yards. That averages him at 5.5 yards per carry so far. He is now listed as the number two back behind Travis Etienne and should see plenty of time in this game. He will most likely be spelled by D'Ernest Johnson, who has 67 yards on the ground with two scores.

Elijah Cooks has also broken out in the preseason and shown he needs to be on this roster. He has been targeted just five times but came down with four of the receptions for 11 yards. He also has been great after the catch, with 61 of his 11 yards coming after the catch. There is competition though. Jacob Harris has 65 yards on two receptions, while Seth Williams has 59 yards on five receptions. Regardless, neither of them has shown the yards after the catch ability that Cooks has so far in the preseason.

Final Dolphins-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars are yet to play at home in this preseason, playing both games on the road. They have looked good on offense, especially in the run. In the two games, the Jaguars have run for 29- yards and four scored. The Dolphins did show struggles against the run in the first preseason game but did better in the second. Still, that game was against the Texans, who do not have the same level of running backs or offensive line as the Jaguars, even in the depth positions. The Jaguars will run plenty in this game, and they will come away with a win.

Final Dolphins-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jaguars -6.5 (-110)