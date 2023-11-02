The Dolphins are set to take on the Chiefs this weekend, and Raheem Mostert appears to be trending in the right direction.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they have a huge matchup this weekend against another top team: the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins and Chiefs are both coming into this one at 6-2, and the Chiefs are narrowly favored by 1.5. This is going to be a very exciting game between two of the best teams in the league, and to make it even more intriguing, the game will be played in Frankfort, Germany. Everything about this game is going to be fun, and the Dolphins got some positive injury news ahead of the matchup.

Running back Raheem Mostert has been battling an ankle injury, and he had to miss Wednesday's practice for the Dolphins. However, he was able to return to practice on Thursday as a limited participant, according to an article from NBC. This is good news for Miami as it sounds like Mostert is taking positive strides and getting closer to being back at 100%.

Raheem Mostert has played in all eight games for the Dolphins this season, and he is having a great year so far. He has carried the ball 97 times and he has racked up 520 yards and 1o touchdowns while averaging over five yards per carry. Those numbers will certainly do the trick.

Being at full strength will be big for the Dolphins if they want to knock off the defending champs. The Chiefs had won six games in a row before losing to the Denver Broncos last week. They are going to be ready to play on Sunday.