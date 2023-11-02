Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that Tyreek Hill is 'pretty good' ahead of matchup versus Miami Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face their former star wideout Tyreek Hill when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins in Germany. A year and a half after Kansas City traded Hill to Miami, Hill will face his former team for the first time.

Ahead of the matchup, Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke on the challenge of facing Hill.

“You might slow him down, but he's going to make plays somewhere. That's what makes him the player he is. He's got speed, quickness and he's smart.” Reid also joked, “He's pretty good,” via Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Hill has had a phenomenal season. The 4x All-Pro receiver became just the fourth player in NFL history — and first in the Super Bowl era — to go for 1,000 receiving yards in just eight games. This season, Hill leads the NFL with 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chiefs offense looks like they've missed Hill since he left for Miami. Though Kansas City won a Super Bowl without him and owner Clark Hunt says the trade worked out well for both teams, the Chiefs offense has not looked the same since Hill left.

Meanwhile, Hill isn't just leading the NFL in receiving, but the most high-powered offense in the league. The Dolphins lead the NFL in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points per game.

Even with Tyreek Hill and their offensive firepower, this will be a test for the Dolphins. Miami has yet to defeat a team with a winning record. In addition, the Chiefs have the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL, so they may the one team capable of slowing Hill down.