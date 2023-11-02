Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill sounds ready to go against his former teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs in a revenge game.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is getting his first chance to play against Patrick Mahomes and his former teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs since he was traded in 2022, and despite the game being played in Germany instead of Arrowhead, Hill sounds ready to get some revenge, via the Miami Herald.

“It doesn't really matter where we play at,” Hill told reporters on Wednesday. “They gon' get this work wherever. Y'all rather get that bulletin board material.”

Tyreek Hill set to face his former Chiefs teammates

Hill was traded by the Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022 after the two sides couldn't agree on a lucrative contract extension. Hill was dealt to Miami for five draft picks, who the Chiefs turned into defensive back Trent McDuffie, wide receiver Skyy Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, receiver Rashee Rice, and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn. Kansas City still has one pick left to spend from the Hill trade: a 2024 fifth-round selection.

Hill, meanwhile, has made himself a viable MVP candidate for the Dolphins this season. Coming off a year where he set new career highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710), Hill is on a record-breaking pace and leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,014) and touchdowns (8) just eight games into the season.

The Chiefs will be tasked with stopping the Dolphins' electric playmaker, but head coach Andy Reid knows what an impossible task that is, as he told NFL.com.

“He's a great player, that's the bottom line,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Hill on Wednesday. “You might slow him down, but he is going to make plays somewhere. That's what makes him the player he is. He's got speed, quickness, and he's smart.”

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the first meeting since the 2022 blockbuster trade this Sunday for a Week 9 battle in Germany.