The Miami Dolphins have not had the start to the 2024 NFL season they hoped for. Miami's record worsened to 1-3 with their 31-13 Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins have dealt with a handful of injury woes, most notably Tua Tagovailoa. However, Miami could receive the services of former New York Giants and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., given an update on his practice status.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins plan to open their 21-day practice window for Beckham Jr. starting on Wednesday, per Andrew Siciliano.

In May 2024, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins. He joined the team after stints with the Browns, Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens. However, Beckham has not suited up for Miami yet due to recovering from an undisclosed procedure he underwent during the offseason. The Dolphins have had him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Nevertheless, on Sep. 24, there was optimism that Beckam Jr. would become active, and Mike McDaniel's update on Tuesday confirms the reports. Beckham Jr.'s presence should help alleviate some of the Dolphins' offensive struggles.

Beckham Jr. had an incredible start to his NFL career with the Giants. He amassed 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns during his rookie year in 2024. He took a monstrous leap the following year, totaling a career-high 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. Beckham Jr. continued his stout production in New York for one more year before getting injured in 2017. He played his final year with the Giants in 2018 and amassed a total of three Pro Bowl appearances.

Beckham. Jr then played for the Browns for three seasons but struggled to stay healthy. He briefly appeared with the Los Angeles Rams for eight games in 2021 before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Hopefully, the activation of Odell Beckham Jr. can help the Dolphins bust out of their cold streak.