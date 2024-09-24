Just three weeks in, 2024 is already beginning to look like somewhat of a lost season for head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel's squad has already suffered a slew of injuries including most notably to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins dropped to 1-2 with a road loss in Seattle on Sunday.

One of the higher profile splashes that the Dolphins made this offseason was the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., who has been on the physically unable to perform list throughout the year's first few weeks after undergoing an undisclosed offseason procedure.

However, now it appears that there is optimism that a return to the lineup could occur soon for Beckham, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“Dolphins are ‘optimistic' WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be able to practice once his window opens to be eligible to return from PUP after Week 4. HC Mike McDaniel says he’s had no setbacks,” reported Wolfe on X, formerly Twitter.

Wolfe also noted that Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller are both in the concussion protocol at the moment.

It has been rough sledding for the Dolphins thus far in 2024, as the team first had to overcome a double digit deficit to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars (who are still looking for their first win of the year) before getting blown out at home vs the Buffalo Bills in the game that Tagovailoa went down with his third concussion in the NFL.

On Sunday, quarterback Skylar Thompson played for most of the game vs the Seahawks before going down with an injury of his own, before Tim Boyle stepped in to finish the game. Neither provided the level of play that Dolphins fans were hoping to see in Tagovailoa's absence.

In any case, the Dolphins are next set to take the field on Monday evening vs the Tennessee Titans.