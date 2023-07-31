The Miami Dolphins had a rough start to their training camp after Jalen Ramsey's injury. While the star cornerback didn't suffer a season-ending injury, his knee surgery will force him to be out until December at least. Thankfully, Miami is getting some much-needed reinforcements on the other side of the ball. Terron Armstead has been reinstated from the PUP list, per Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins LT Terron Armstead has been activated off PUP list. He isn’t practicing today yet but he was back on the field with his jersey on getting active rehab as he gets back to full strength following knee clean-up surgery this offseason. Great news — leader of Dolphins OL.”

The Dolphins acquired Armstead last season to beef up their offensive line. Armstead, the former Pro Bowl tackle of the Saints, was a great pass and run blocker when he was healthy. However, multiple injuries constantly derailed any momentum he could have. Still, Miami will be glad to have Armstead back in the lineup to protect Tua Tagovailoa.

The biggest question entering the 2023 season for the Dolphins is still Tua Tagovailoa. Unlike last season, though, there's a different tone around the star quarterback. When he was healthy, Tagovailoa was elite, slinging the ball effortlessly to his receivers. However, the multiple concussions he suffered last season puts his health into question. If Miami wants Tua to play longer, they will need Armstead and co. to step up their game and protect Tua at all costs.

The Dolphins enter the 2023 season as underdogs. Can they find the winning formula to topple the top contenders in the division?