It will take a long time before the Miami Dolphins finally get cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the field after he suffered a serious knee injury at training camp last Thursday. Ramsey went under the knife to repair a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to be sidelined at least until the latter portions of the 2023 NFL regular season. Despite the setback to Ramsey and the Dolphins, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel showed optimism and gave an insight into the incredibly positive mindset of the veteran defensive back.

“I think the surgery went about as well as it could have. So, we’re elated about that,” McDaniel told reporters Tuesday morning (h/t Myles Simmons Pro Football Talk). “He couldn’t have a better mindset with which to attach this process. He’s immediately [saying], ‘Tell me what the timeline is and I’m gonna beat it by a month.’ What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that puts the — really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won’t be rushed.

Jalen Ramsey was a splashy addition to the roster by the Dolphins in the offseason last March. Miami acquired the six-time Pro Bowler from the Los Angeles Rams via trade before the team signed him to a three-year restructured extension worth $55 million.

The hope for the Dolphins and Ramsey is that the team will remain in playoff contention by the time he is ready to give it a go again on the field.

In the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins went 9-8 and reached the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign.