Tyreek Hill is reportedly dealing with a “minor injury,” per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is latest player dealing with minor injury. He wore a removable brace on right hand during practice today. Hill was in uniform/helmet but I didn’t spot him catch a pass. Mike McDaniel has noted caution with many players to get/keep them healthy for season,” Wolfe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill is seemingly dealing with a hand concern. The good news is that it does not seem to be a serious injury. Still, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and the team are planning to proceed with caution ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have continued to develop chemistry with one another over the past few seasons. The quarterback-receiver duo is among the best in the league. When both players are healthy, Tagovailoa and Hill are capable of giving opposing defenses nightmares.

Hill appears to enjoy playing alongside Tagovailoa. In fact, Hill has publicly shut down criticism about his quarterback. The potential is immense for the Dolphins offense with Hill and Tagovailoa leading the way, but this injury will be worth keeping close tabs on.

Tyreek Hill poised for big 2024 season

As long as injuries do not factor in too much in 2024, Hill is on track for another big performance. The 30-year-old was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl team in 2024. He led the league in receiving yards with a mark of 1,799 and touchdowns with 13. Hill added 119 receptions (tied for his career-high) as well.

Hill's impressive season even led to some MVP consideration. He finished sixth in MVP voting which is a notable feat since the NFL MVP Award is often dominated by quarterbacks. It was the second time Hill earned MVP votes, as he finished ninth in voting in 2022.

The Dolphins will need Tyreek Hill on the field in order to reach their goals. Miami will continue to proceed with caution in the preseason, however.