The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaning on Justin Fields as their starting quarterback while Russell Wilson nurses a calf injury. To this point, the team is 3-1, and Fields appears to be winning over not just the fanbase but also his teammates and coaches. To many, it would be foolhardy for the Steelers to consider benching Fields for Wilson. This is why a team like the Miami Dolphins, struggling on offense, keeps getting requests to trade for Wilson – with the latest coming from Green Bay Packers legend James Jones.

According to reports, there have been no talks between the two teams. The Dolphins plan to move forward with Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley as their starting quarterback. But after Huntley was incredibly lackluster in Miami's Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans, perhaps those talks could start sooner rather than later. Right now, Huntley is the Dolphins' third quarterback option. Miami lost both Tua Tagovailoa and backup Skylar Thompson.

So, they're down to Huntley, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad last week. The Dolphins remain optimistic that Tagovailoa will be able to return this season, easing their sense of concern to make a quarterback trade. But if Tagovailoa cannot return this season, then Miami might pull the trigger on a Wilson trade. However, making a trade for Wilson happen isn't as simple as it seems.

What it will take for the Dolphins to trade for Russell Wilson

Wilson's contract has a no-trade clause, making any move more challenging. While Wilson would likely welcome a starting opportunity over sitting behind Fields, Pittsburgh has yet to name Fields the long-term starter. Fields struggled in Pittsburgh's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. If Fields continues to struggle and Wilson is healthy, then the Dolphins' rumored desired quarterback might not be available. When Wilson is healthy, a quarterback competition could ensue.

Either way, the Dolphins need someone who can make smart decisions and get the ball to their playmakers. They have too many talented skill players for an inadequate quarterback. Wilson would come in with the experience of winning in the playoffs and big games that Miami currently lacks under center. The Dolphins don't want to punt on the season, but they might not have any other choice. So, if Wilson agrees to waive his no-trade clause, there's a chance he could be under center for Miami sooner rather than later.