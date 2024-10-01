Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins, as they lost their third straight game on Monday Night Football in Week 4, with their 31-12 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans being perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season. While the Dolphins are already battered with injuries, that's not an excuse head coach Mike McDaniel is interested in hearing.

Miami was without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their second straight game, and they once again looked disjointed on offense, with Tyler Huntley getting the starting nod for this game. The issue was they also didn't look very good on defense either, leading McDaniel to hit his team with a blunt truth bomb after the game.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques:

“Mike McDaniel: ‘There’s a tremendous disconnect between preparation and execution.'”

Mike McDaniel, Dolphins scrambling to find answers

There's no doubt that being with their star quarterback in Tagovailoa hurts, but the Dolphins have not looked good on either side of the ball in their three recent losses. On Monday night, Tennessee ran the ball down Miami's throat, despite the fact they were forced to turn to Mason Rudolph early in the game after Will Levis picked up a shoulder injury.

Even if Tagovailoa returns to action after his latest concussion, which is still a big question mark currently, they aren't going to win if their defense can't prevent their opponent from scoring points. And offensively, they need to find a way to get whoever their quarterback is into a rhythm early, or else their offense is going to be toast.

Much of that falls on the shoulders of McDaniel, and so far, he has not done a good enough job to get his team ready for these games. This team cannot sit and wait around for Tagovailoa to potentially return; they need to figure things out now, or else they could be forced to watch their season fully go off the rails over the next few weeks.