The Miami Dolphins are facing a great problem right now. They have two very good running backs and seemingly not enough availability for each. Veteran Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane both deserve to play and Miami has to find a way to incorporate both into the plans on offense.

Achane has burst onto the scene in the wake of Jeff Wilson Jr. being out. The Dolphins' 50-point win against the Denver Broncos showcased the best of both him and Mostert, who has plenty of experience working with head coach Mike McDaniel. Both players averaged over six yards per carry and scored a pair of touchdowns. How will the team use them after seeing they have two very good backfile complements for Tua Tagovailoa?

The Dolphins have roles in mind for Mostert and Achane but will also simply play whoever they feel is working better at the given moment, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

“My sense is that Achane will retain a prominent role as an early-down runner with the others mixed in and with Mostert heavily involved in the passing game in particular,” writes Graziano. “But the Dolphins are operating with a ‘hot hand’ situation, and as one person there told me, ‘everybody's hands are hot right now.’”

The Dolphins will always be a pass-dependent team with Tagovailoa continuing to make strides with star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But having options out of the backfield is necessary, too. Miami was once in play for Jonathan Taylor but now it's clear that they don’t need him. Achane, Mostert and the collection of RBs they have now is more than enough.

With the chance to improve to 4-0 on the season, the Dolphins will travel north to face the Buffalo Bills.