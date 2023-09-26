The Miami Dolphins put up 70 points against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, so it seems their offense is doing just fine, but there are still some lingering rumors regarding them trading for running back Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts, and current Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is not paying attention to them.

“There's always going to be talk, but, you know, I just don't listen to it nor does anybody else,” Raheem Mostert said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We all just try to go out here and do our thing.”

Despite the rumors of the Dolphins being in play for Jonathan Taylor, the running back room is not lacking with Mostert and rookie running back De'Von Achane. Mostert spoke about De'Von Achane hitting the ground running with Miami.

“I think he did a great job,” Mostert said of Achane, via Florio. “You know, he's a rookie. He understands the scheme and he's a sponge. I keep saying that over and over. He's definitely a sponge.”

Mostert also went on to say that the team's main focus is group success.

“I mean it's one of those things where we all just try to help each other out,” Mostert said, via Florio. “We have one goal and that's to win. That's our main thing.”

The play of Mostert and Achane makes it easier for the Dolphins to not make a trade for Taylor, because it seems their offense is clicking on all cylinders.

The Dolphins will have their biggest test of the season coming up in Week 4 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.