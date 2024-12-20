The Miami Dolphins loss in Week 15 against the Houston Texans dealt their playoff hopes a crushing blow, but they aren't dead just yet. However, they are going to have to win their final three games to even have a shot at finding their way in, and things are likely going to be a bit more difficult than the team would like based on the latest injury update for star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

It's been a trying season for Waddle, who has not managed to make the impact expected from him in Miami's high-flying passing game. Things got even worse for him when he suffered a knee injury against the Texans, and with a big contest in Week 16 approaching, Waddle has been listed as doubtful, meaning the Dolphins will likely be without one of their top offensive playmakers.

“Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is doubtful to play in Sunday’s game vs. 49ers with knee injury. Starting OTs Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back) are questionable after both missed last week’s game,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jaylen Waddle's potential absence not good news for Dolphins

Waddle's numbers on the year aren't bad, as he's hauled in 54 receptions for 700 yards and two touchdowns, but they are a far cry from what he's capable of. The talented wide receiver had racked up at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, including last year when he played in just 14 games. Waddle likely wouldn't hit that mark even if he played in Miami's final three games.

Of course, it seems unlikely he will play on Sunday, with Tyreek Hill set to shoulder an even bigger workload on offense for the Dolphins. The team has left the door open for Waddle to find his way onto the field since he hasn't officially been ruled out, but it's clear there's not a lot of optimism surrounding his Week 16 status, which could make picking up a win over the San Francisco 49ers even more difficult.