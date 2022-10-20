Mike Gesicki speaks out on Dolphins following trade rumors

One of the biggest stories of the offseason was what would happen between Mike Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins. After not agreeing on an extension, the Dolphins ultimately decided to franchise tag the veteran tight end.

Last season, Gesicki was a focal point in the Dolphins offense. He finished the season with 112 total targets, hauling in 73 receptions for 780 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Mike Gesicki, he has seen his usage drop drastically this season. With injuries along the offense, specifically at the quarterback position, this Dolphins unit has been full of highs and lows.

Before Week 6, Gesicki had recorded just 12 total targets, resulting in nine receptions for 101 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In Week 6, Gesicki had a much bigger role within the Dolphins offense. He nearly matched or surpassed all of his season totals. He recorded seven targets for six receptions, 69 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Along with his lack of production, Gesicki has even found it hard to get onto the field. He has yet to play in more than 65% of snaps in a game this season and has logged less than 50% in three separate games.

In recent weeks, Gesicki has found his name circulating in potential trade talks. With his lack of usage along the offense, many around the NFL believe that he could be traded by next month’s trade deadline.

Via The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Gesicki stated:

“I love it here. I’m happy to be here,”

This answer came after Gesicki was asked if he would look for clarity following a report claiming that the Dolphins could potentially listen to trade offers for him.

The Dolphins have relied heavily on their wide receiver duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this season. With the success of those two, the team could look to move on from Gesicki who is more of a pass-catching tight end.