The Miami Dolphins could soon see a few changes at the wide receiver position.

Only two wideouts on the Dolphins roster will hit free agency this year, as both Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft will become unrestricted free agents in two weeks. Sherfield emerged as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s No. 3 option at the wideout position in the 2022 campaign, ranking behind both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in receptions (30) and receiving yards (417) among receivers on the team. On the other hand, Cracraft logged a mere nine catches for 102 receiving yards in his debut year in Miami.

During a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took some time to note that the team may see a few new faces at the wideout position in the 2023 season.

“I think you wouldn’t — outside of the known entities, Tyreek (Hill) and Jaylen (Waddle), their roster spots are not up in question,” McDaniel said. “I try to refrain from penciling in any player in any sort of position as best I can, only because honestly, the way I approach the whole scenario is that if you want a job, you can win it. It’s going to be based on the merit on the field. I think there is an opportunity there.

“I think there are some guys that aren’t on the roster that will be on the roster. Who those guys are, that’s the million-dollar question. The bottom line is we’re going to have an atmosphere that’s going to — you’re really going to have to thrive in a competitive atmosphere because there are talented players that you’re going to have to compete with to win the job of the third-most targeted receiver.”

In the case that the Dolphins elect to not bring back Sherfield, they will have a multitude of options in the coming months to find a new WR3. For one, multiple veteran wideouts will be out of a contract later this month, including the likes of Mecole Hardman and Mack Hollins.

Miami’s offense ranked in the top 10 in several stats in the 2022 season, including passing yards per game (265.4).