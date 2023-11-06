Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel attempts to take the blame for Dolphins' final plays in painful loss to Chiefs

Going overseas to Frankfort, Germany to play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs proved to be a difficult assignment for head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins as they fell behind by 3 touchdowns before they made a comeback.

The Dolphins rallied back and trailed by 21-14 with a chance to put the tying touchdown on the board late in the 4th quarter, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn't hold onto a fourth-down snap and the Chiefs held on for the victory.

Tagovailoa blamed himself for botching the play, as he is not the kind of player to throw his teammates under the bus. As a result of not being able to handle the snap, he had to dive on the loose ball, giving possession back to the Chiefs with 1:03 remaining and the Dolphins out of timeouts.

On the play before, Tagovailoa and his teammates appeared to mix signals as the quarterback's pass to Cedrick Wilson was not close to being a completion. McDaniel explained that if anyone was at fault it was him.

“There's a lot that falls squarely on my shoulders,” Mike McDaniel said. “They were doing something that we had talked about, and the miscommunication is something that doesn't happen if I put them in the appropriate situation during the week.”

Tagovailoa completed 21 of 34 passes for 193 yards with 1 touchdown. He did almost all of his damage in the second half after he was held in check throughout the first 30 minutes by the Kansas City defense.

Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 30 passes for 185 yard with 2 TDs for the Chiefs.