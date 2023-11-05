After losing the game to the Chiefs, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes a bold claim about the rivalry between the two teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to keep the Miami Dolphins at bay and secure a big win in Germany. After the game, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a bold proclamation about the two teams.

While talking with the media at the postgame presser, Hill claimed that his current and former teams are officially a rivalry, according to Dolphins team reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tyreek Hill needed just one sentence to get his point across.

“I think this is football's new rivalry.”

Now, it makes sense that Hill thinks the Dolphins and Chiefs are football's newest rivalry. Both teams look like true contenders who could go on a deep playoff run. Additionally, there's been some trash talk between both rosters since last season.

But at the same time, Tyreek Hill used to play for the Chiefs. So, it only makes sense that he wants to beat them every chance he gets. So, there's a chance there is some bias in Hill's statement. Additionally, this is only the first time these teams have faced each other since Hill was traded to the Dolphins.

Considering these teams rarely face off against each other, it's hard to agree with Tyreek Hill's “rivalry” take for the Chiefs and Dolphins. But hey, to each their own.

The Chiefs did a great job shutting down Hill on Sunday morning. He did haul in eight receptions, however, he only totaled 62 receiving yards. Hill was unable to get in the endzone against his former team.

As for Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes peppered the Dolphins‘ defense after nine players ended the day with at least one reception. The ball was spread around and it helped the Chiefs overcome Miami in their game in Germany.

Hopefully, we can see these teams play again in the playoffs. Wouldn't that be entertaining?