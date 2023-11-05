Miami Dolphins star Bradley Chubb knows his team must find a way to beat good teams.

The Miami Dolphins seem to display some of the best football in the league week after week, but they simply can't get the job done against the best rosters. That continued on Sunday in Germany with a heartbreaking 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, marking a sixth straight loss against a team with a winning record.

The Dolphins have dominated against bottom-feeders, but when it's time to face those true contenders that have been deep in the postseason like the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Chiefs, it's usually ugly. Linebacker Bradley Chubb spoke on these issues following their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

“It’s frustrating for sure. We want to win these big games. We play with heart. We give everything against a championship-caliber team. We have to find a way to win these games,” said Chubb, per Joe Schad at the Palm Beach Post.

What's next for Dolphins?

The Dolphins went into halftime with a 21-0 deficit against Kansas City, but they did make a valiant comeback attempt and had a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, a botched snap on fourth down in Chiefs territory sealed the deal.

Chubb and a few other players on the roster expressed frustration following the brutal loss. Miami is a team that can compete with anyone, but they need the ability to edge out a victory. They're currently the No. 1 team in the AFC East with a 6-3 record on the season. The gut-wrenching loss for Miami is yet another cause for them to head back to the drawing board.

With a veteran like Bradley Chubb speaking out to the media, there should be a sense of urgency in the locker room. The Dolphins have a roster that's fit for February, but a different game plan needs to be set if they can't show out against high-level opponents.

Miami has a Week 10 bye before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.