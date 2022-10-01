Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury situation became of much concern in recent days after he suffered a concussion following a violent hit he took against the Cincinnati Bengals. Backup Teddy Bridgewater will now be called upon to fill in their 24-year old franchise quarterback’s shoes, with Tagovailoa’s recovery now made the number one priority by head coach Mike McDaniel.

While Bridgewater shouldn’t be expected to perform as well as Tagovailoa has this season thus far, McDaniel has the utmost confidence in his 29-year old backup.

“Teddy would start and guys have a lot of confidence in him and guys have confidence in our whole quarterback room, really.” McDaniel told reporters, per NBC Sports. “It’s one of the strengths of our football team and I think guys rely on that. Tua, Teddy and Skylar [Thompson] have performed in a great working group and our guys believe in all three of them.”

Teddy Bridgewater performed solidly enough during his stint last season as the Denver Broncos’ QB1. He started 14 games last year, completing 66.9% of his passes while throwing 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. His days as a Pro Bowler back with the Minnesota Vikings are long gone, but the Dolphins are fortunate to have someone with starting experience serve as a reinforcement for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

McDaniel also added that on the off chance Bridgewater gets hurt as well, he has trust in 25-year old rookie Skylar Thompson to do an admirable job as their third-string QB.

“Skylar has been what you guys know Skylar to be,” McDaniel said. “He’s just working constantly and when he’s on the field, he’ll make some plays. He’s in a great spot, too. I feel very fortunate to have those two guys.”

With Tua Tagovailoa presumably set to miss an extended period of time, Mike McDaniel will be hoping that Bridgewater and, to a lesser extent, Thompson could step up to keep the Dolphins’ 3-1 start rolling.

Perhaps this is exactly the kind of opportunity Bridgewater needs to put his name back on the map and remind everyone why he was such a highly-regarded QB before knee injuries derailed his superstar trajectory six years ago.