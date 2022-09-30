‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.

Speaking with reporters after the game, McDaniel gave a bit more clarity regarding Tagovailoa’s injury situation.

“He was evaluated for a concussion and he’s in concussion protocol. He was at the hospital, I believe he’s about to get discharged. […] All of his teammates, myself, we’re all very concerned so… the best news we could get is that everything’s checked out. He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion. He’ll be flying back with us here on the plane,” McDaniel said.

While the good news is Tua Tagovailoa didn’t suffer any other neck or head complications, a concussion is still a very serious matter. This is especially the case for Tagovailoa, who also had to briefly exit their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after getting hit on the head.

Tagovailoa indeed travelled back to Miami along with Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins team, although it is clear that Tagovailoa is still hurt, hospital discharge notwithstanding. According to Josina Anderson, an NFL insider for CBS Sports, Tagovailoa is still wearing a neck brace, even if initial scans showed positive signs for Tagovailoa’s recovery.

Anderson wrote: “I’m told #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa “traveled back with team in a neck brace. All (initial) scans were negative, nothing broken. Will have MRI when he gets back,” per a league source. I’m sure Tagovailoa was comforted by having family at the game & at the hospital.”

The Dolphins ended up losing the game against the Bengals, 27-15. However, in the grand scheme of things, it won’t matter to them as much, especially with Tagovailoa’s well-being on the line. Many questioned Mike McDaniels and the rest of the team’s decision to allow Tagovailoa to suit up after being so banged up, so hopefully they take the more cautious route with him this time around.