The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had some glowing words for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“It's amazing that the orchestration of the defense is so fundamentally consistent… and the leader of the ship was at the same job when we're all like ‘what's an iPod?'” Mike McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

McDaniel clearly respects Bill Belichick and how long he has been able to perform as one of the best coaches in the league. McDaniel called Belichick “a founding father of this era of football,” according to Safid Deen of USA Today.

Belichick was one of the more innovative football minds even going back to before he was a head coach with the Patriots. Belichick orchestrated a game plan in Super Bowl 25 with the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills that was unorthodox, but basically sacrificed defending the run game to defend the passing game.

Obviously, Belichick cemented his legacy as one of, if not the best coach in NFL history by winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

It will be an interesting matchup on Sunday night. The Dolphins won a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and the Patriots lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most knew that the Dolphins would be competitive, but the Patriots hung in there with arguably the most talented roster in the NFL.

We will learn a lot about both teams on Sunday night.