It only took four plays for the New York Jets' season to take a disastrous turn with an injury to newly-acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Although the Jets would go on to stun the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium, things got somber quickly when it was revealed that Rodgers had suffered a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the entirety of the 2023 season.

With the news, the Miami Dolphins quickly slid into first place in terms of odds to win the AFC East, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dolphins currently sit as a +140 favorite to take home the division crown.

The AFC East figures to be one of the best in the entire NFL in 2023. The Dolphins and Bills both made playoff appearances a season ago, and the Jets were projected to be among the NFL's best teams this year following the acquisition of Rodgers from his long-time home of Green Bay.

Now, the Jets will try to move forward with Zach Wilson at the helm. Meanwhile, the Dolphins got off to a strong start in 2023 with a thrilling road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, another 2022 AFC playoffs participant.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was electric in the victory, throwing for a whopping 466 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill was also brilliant, recording 215 receiving yards and catching two of Tagovailoa's touchdown tosses.

Assuming Tagovailoa is able to stay healthy for the season, there would seem to be no reason why the Dolphins can't break through and truly establish themselves among the NFL's elite this year.